Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 990,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,133,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

