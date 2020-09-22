Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.84 and last traded at $72.30. 6,987,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,264,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

