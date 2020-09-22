Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $39,620.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,216,018 coins and its circulating supply is 44,073,891 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

