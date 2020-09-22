Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Down 10.7%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 547,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 431,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

