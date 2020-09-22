Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s share price was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 1,332,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 982,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

