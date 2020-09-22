XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $191,200.00 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,433,423.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 171,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $653.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. XPEL has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 157.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

