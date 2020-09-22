Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Xperi by 533.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 187,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 158,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 127.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Xperi by 112.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

