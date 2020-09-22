Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 14,523 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 14,523 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $225,832.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,538.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $42,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $79,440.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $43,875.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $42,600.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $40,725.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $42,450.00.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yext by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

