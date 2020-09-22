YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of YY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NASDAQ YY opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. YY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of YY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of YY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of YY by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of YY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

