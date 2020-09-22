Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). Vericel reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vericel by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vericel by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in Vericel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 527,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

