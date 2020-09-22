Zacks: Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1,143.02% and a negative net margin of 276.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

