Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

