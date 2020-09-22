Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $33.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.58 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $34.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $116.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $119.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $156.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 31,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medallion Financial by 76.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Medallion Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $375,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

