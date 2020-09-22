Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 225,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 31,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.38. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

