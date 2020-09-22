Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 4,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,774. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

