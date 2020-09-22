Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 3,845,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

