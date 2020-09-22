Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $11.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medifast by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

