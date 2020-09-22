Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

NRG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,270. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

