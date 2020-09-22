Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ADMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 98,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,706. The company has a market cap of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 5,063,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

