Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,764. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $376.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

