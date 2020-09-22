Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

