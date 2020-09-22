Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 2,865,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 508.75 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

