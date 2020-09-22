Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 1,530,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,946. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Umpqua by 30.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 32.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

