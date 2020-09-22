Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.52 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smart Global by 50.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Smart Global by 657.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

