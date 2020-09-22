Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to “Buy”

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. 191,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,659. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $600.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

