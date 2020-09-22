Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is witnessing robust demand for its nearline HDD products. The company is also gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and is well poised to gain from ramp up of 18 TB drives. Notably, shares of Seagate have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, growing clout of mass storage solutions and higher HDD demand across hyperscalers, edge and enterprise markets, driven by exponential data growth triggered by coronavirus crisis led digitization is a positive. However, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises. Further, the company provided bleak guidance for the fiscal first quarter. Also, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.65.

STX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

