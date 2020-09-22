Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Zap has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $718,161.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

