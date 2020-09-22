Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Cap of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

