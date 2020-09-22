Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $200,556.88 and $620.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00225976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01399261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00194985 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

