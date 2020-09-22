ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $27,091.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

