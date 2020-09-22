Zero Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $721,264.60 and $172,367.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00506496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

