Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,655.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $75,581.52 and $3,655.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,443.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.44 or 0.02043788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00702255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014933 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,511,778 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.