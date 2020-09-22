Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $47.34 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, Korbit and Ethfinex. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $147.58 million and approximately $47.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,741,323,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,449,856,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, UEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, OOOBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, BitForex, Korbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Koinex, IDEX, DragonEX, Coinhub, BiteBTC, Coinone, GOPAX, Bithumb, DEx.top, Radar Relay, BitMart, Zebpay, HitBTC, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, AirSwap, Huobi, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

