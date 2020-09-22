ZINC (ZINC) Trading 37.3% Lower This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $244,065.64 and approximately $653.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04351852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

