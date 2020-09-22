ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 1,639,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,011,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

