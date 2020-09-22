ZTCoin (ZT) Price Tops $0.0490 on Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.67 or 0.04363494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

