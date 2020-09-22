ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTO. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

