ZumCoin (ZUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

