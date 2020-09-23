$0.01 EPS Expected for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Moelis & Co posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 310,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,453. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

