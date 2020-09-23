$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 24,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

