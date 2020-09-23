-$0.02 EPS Expected for Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.42 and a beta of 1.84.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.