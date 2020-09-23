-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

