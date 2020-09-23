$0.04 EPS Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,088. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

