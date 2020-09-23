-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,904. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.98.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

