-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

IRDM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 908,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

