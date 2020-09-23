$0.12 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.60. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

