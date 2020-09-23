-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 650,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,426. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.