-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 650,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,426. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.