$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $351,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,072.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,716 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,769. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 987.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 193,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TriNet Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 159,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.