$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $351,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,072.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,716 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,769. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TriNet Group by 987.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 193,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TriNet Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 159,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

