$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.