$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.