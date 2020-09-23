$0.20 EPS Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 2,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 254.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 18.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

